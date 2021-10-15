U.S. News Announces the 2022 Best Medicare Insurance Companies

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in health care rankings, today released the 2022 Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage and Part D Prescription Drug Plans. The new ratings are a resource for Medicare beneficiaries and their families searching for the best coverage options during the annual open-enrollment period, which began October 15 and runs through December 7, 2021.

U.S. News & World Report Logo. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. News & World Report)

The Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage Plans and Part D Medicare Prescription Drug Plans highlights insurance companies that consistently offer highly rated health coverage to Medicare beneficiaries, who are typically age 65 or older. The ratings are accompanied by editorial pieces that cover various Medicare topics including what to know about fall open enrollment and the necessary steps to choosing a Medicare plan .

"With an average of more than 30 Medicare plans to choose from, many Medicare beneficiaries can be overwhelmed by the annual opportunity to find a Medicare plan that aligns with their personal health needs," said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis for U.S. News. "The U.S. News Best Insurance Companies for Medicare includes state-by-state ratings and research tools to help each Medicare-eligible American decide which plan fits them the best."

Insurance companies were recognized if either their Medicare Advantage or their Part D plans received an average rating of 4.5 stars or higher across all plans in a given state. Companies that consistently offer highly rated Medicare Advantage plans in multiple states include Aetna Medicare, Atrio Health Plans, Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Cigna, Essence Healthcare, Devoted Health, HAP, HealthPartners, Highmark, Kaiser Permanente, Martin's Point Generations Advantage, MediGold, MVP Health Care, NHC Advantage, Providence Medicare Advantage Plans, Quartz Medicare Advantage, SelectHealth, UnitedHealthcare, UPMC for Life, Vista and Wellcare. For Part D Prescription Drug plans, 11 states have one insurer that made the U.S. News list, with a Blue Cross Blue Shield company being that insurer in all 11 states.

U.S. News uses plan-ratings data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to populate its comparison tool and identify the Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans. CMS rates individual plans on a scale of one to five stars. The U.S. News methodology analyzes insurers in a given state with plans rated 3-stars or higher by CMS.

The Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans serve the broader U.S. News mission to provide trusted information and rankings that help Americans navigate complex health care decisions, including their choices of insurance plans, doctors, hospitals and nursing homes. U.S. News also features a guide to choosing a Medicare Supplement Insurance plan (also known as Medigap), which is a popular option for many Medicare customers.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower citizens, consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report