Simply NUC® Launches Cypress Long-Life Mini PC Powered by Latest AMD® Ryzen™ Embedded Processors

AUSTIN, Texas and BELFAST, United Kingdom and DUNLEER, Ireland, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Cypress Mini PC by Simply NUC

Simply NUC, Inc, a leading mini computer integration company, recently announced Cypress, a new Simply NUC branded Long-Life Mini PC. As a follow-on to the Post Oak family, Cypress is intended for embedded and edge applications. Cypress is the first 4x4 Mini PC featuring V2000 Embedded AMD® processors and will be sold in the same form, fit, and function for seven years from launch. Simply NUC is currently taking orders on Cypress across their global sites.

Simply NUC Cypress is the first 4x4 Mini PC featuring V2000 Embedded AMD® processors.

"We saw an opportunity to grow our Long-Life Mini product line based on our customers' needs for embedded applications," said Aaron Rowsell, Simply NUC CEO, "By creating Cypress, we're excited to offer the latest powerful long-term solution for a wide range of usages such as digital signage displays, kiosks, and vending machines."

Three new Cypress Long Life Mini SKUs have been added to the Simply NUC roadmap with pricing starting at $639 USD. The Cypress LLM2V8CY, based on the AMD® Ryzen™ V2748 Processor, is intended for usage where higher performance for embedded applications is needed. To accommodate a variety of price points, more cost-effective performance options are also available with the Cypress LLM2V6CY based on the AMD® Ryzen™ V2546 Processor and the Cypress LLM2V5CY based on the AMD® Ryzen™ V2516 Processor.

Both the Cypress LLM2V8CY and LLM2V5CY units are currently shipping while the Cypress LLM2V6CY is scheduled to begin shipping in November. Simply NUC also plans to offer board SKU options for deeply embedded usages that require other form factors in early 2022. More information on the Cypress family can be found at: https://simplynuc.com/cypress/ .

Cypress offers Intel Wi-fi 6 and a 2.5Gb Ethernet port to ensure flawless communication in cluttered environments, TPM for secure communications, and four superspeed USB ports for I/O flexibility. With two DisplayPort (via type-C ports) and two HDMI ports, Cypress has plenty of bandwidth to drive four 4K monitors at 60Hz for sophisticated digital signage usages. A wireless-AX card can be installed into one of two M.2 slots, leaving the other available slot for a lightning-fast SSD.

Supporting a wide power supply range (12 to 24Vdc) and an extended operating temperature range (0 to 60C), Cypress provides long-lasting reliable performance. For additional I/O, a functional lid upgrade can easily provide extra data, video, or LAN ports. Offering a variety of operating systems, Cypress can support custom needs on Windows 10, Ubuntu, and Fedora. With numerous processor, memory, storage, OS, and mounting options, Cypress can be customized to power a wide range of embedded needs. As always, Simply NUC will have your custom-built Cypress Mini PC shipped within 48 hours of receiving your order.

Formed in 2015 and headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, Simply NUC, Inc. is a global systems integrator and OEM specializing in mini computers. Simply NUC provides fully configured, warrantied, and supported mini PC systems to businesses and consumers, as well as end-to-end NUC project development, custom operating system installations, and NUC accessories. For more information about Simply NUC visit www.simplynuc.com .

Contact: John Deatherage, CMO, johnd@simplynuc.com

Cypress Mini PC by Simply NUC

Simply NUC logo (PRNewsfoto/Simply NUC, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Simply NUC, Inc.