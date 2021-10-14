NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LensCrafters announced today its collaboration with Australian artist and illustrator Karan Singh, as part of EssilorLuxottica's global optical retail brand partnership for Your Eyes First (YEF), the campaign to bring attention to World Sight Day, an annual global day of awareness around blindness and vision impairment around the world. The award-winning artist, who's worked with top brands including Apple, Nike, and Airbnb, was commissioned to create a series of illustrations for the campaign to be showcased through digital touchpoints in stores and online for LensCrafters, Salmoiraghi & Viganò, OPSM, and Laubman & Pank.

LensCrafters Partners with Australian Artist and Illustrator Karan Singh for the Your Eyes First Campaign in Support of World Sight Day

Your Eyes First will spotlight the ongoing theme of providing eye care to communities around the world and the services that LensCrafters offers to support this including a comprehensive eye exam and prescription glasses. The campaign will showcase the company's commitment to providing clear sight care to those who need it most and their customers. Each of the artworks in the series emphasize a different part of the YEF message, from testing your eyesight, to prioritizing eyecare, to facilitating a dialogue about it.

According to Singh, "The overarching message of "Your Eyes First" is what drew me to taking on this project. It's a sentiment which resonates with everyone and our eyesight is something we all take for granted at times. The first thing I did was learn more about WSD. I think developing understanding of the premise of the day and what it seeks to promote vastly helped in formulating ideas for how to visualize the significance of the campaign and it's message."

Vison health is critically important to everyday life and plays a vital role in a person's overall wellbeing. Singh's visual perspective brings to life the significance of the campaign and it's message.

"With our collaboration with Karan Singh, we have the capability to highlight our vision care efforts in a very creative way," said Alfonso Cerullo, General Manager, LensCrafters. "Because vision care continues to be out of reach for many people, EssilorLuxottica remains committed to providing crucial eye care services to those who need it most. We are proud that our trusted doctors and associates at LensCrafters can make a real impact by giving the gift of vision."

There are many ways each retail brand helps to make this possible, including LensCrafters partner efforts with OneSight, an independent nonprofit providing access to quality vision care and glasses in underserved communities worldwide.

