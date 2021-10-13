Stag Industrial Announces Common Stock Dividends

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of STAG Industrial, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:STAG) maintained the monthly common stock dividend at $0.120833 and declared the following fourth quarter common stock dividends:

FOURTH QUARTER 2021 COMMON STOCK DIVIDENDS DECLARED

Month

Record Date

Payment Date

Dividend Per

Share October 2021

October 29, 2021

November 15, 2021

$0.120833 November 2021

November 30, 2021

December 15, 2021

$0.120833 December 2021

December 31, 2021

January 18, 2022

$0.120833

About STAG Industrial, Inc.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2021, the Company's portfolio consists of 501 buildings in 39 states with approximately 100.1 million rentable square feet.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by the Company, contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "believe," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "project" or similar expressions. You should not rely on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could materially affect actual results, performances or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 as updated by the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Accordingly, there is no assurance that the Company's expectations will be realized. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

