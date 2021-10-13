OLI Insurance Services Acquires Rose City Associates

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OLI Insurance Services, Inc., a subsidiary of Heffernan Insurance Brokers providing market access and support services to local insurance agencies, has acquired Rose City Associates effective October 1, 2021. The Portland, Oregon-based Rose City Associates focuses on a variety of commercial lines and personal insurance products for clients in Oregon and beyond.

Pete Lackner and Bob Asher created Rose City Associates in 2012 through a merger of their respective agencies, and will continue to lead their team of employees following the transaction. The business will operate autonomously as Heffernan Rose City, leveraging OLI's and Heffernan's market access, resources, and support to grow the agency.

"We are excited about the new opportunities and resources this provides and the ability to continue serving our clients in the same manner to which they have become accustomed," said Pete Lackner and Bob Asher.

"We are very excited to expand our Heffernan network into Oregon. Rose City has a fantastic team with a loyal following, and we are excited to be able to bring them more resources, carrier access, and support which, in turn, will help Rose city bring even more solutions to their customers," said John Prichard Jr., President of OLI Insurance Services. "We couldn't be more excited to start working with this team."

As part of the next phase of OLI's and Heffernan's growth strategy, we are interested in collaborating with privately held independent brokers across the United States. If you are interested in learning more, please contact Matt McKenna, Director of Corporate Development, at 925-746-7962 or matthewmc@heffgroup.com.

About Oli Insurance Services, Inc.

Oli Insurance Services, Inc., formed in 2017, helps small independent agencies grow by providing exceptional market access, new business fulfillment, back office support, and technology solutions to help improve efficiency as well as initiate revenue streams outside their core competencies (i.e. employee benefits, life insurance, personal lines, and property & casualty). For those agents nearing retirement, OLI also offers an exit strategy solution.

For more information, visit OLIins.com License #0L59890

