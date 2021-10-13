Affinity Delivers Joy through Rombauer Vineyards' New Website

MARE ISLAND, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With an iconic brand name and passionate consumer following, Napa Valley's Rombauer Vineyards recognized that a captivating website was essential for continuing their decades of success. The winery enlisted Affinity Creative Group for a website refresh that reflected the brand's passion for pairing joyful moments with incredible wines, both on and offline.

Rombauer Vineyards' new website, designed & developed by Affinity Creative Group.

Since 1980, Rombauer Vineyards has been known for its exceptional vineyards, family-style hospitality, and high-quality wines. Four decades later, the family-owned winery has become widely acclaimed for its distinctive, fruit-driven expressions crafted with superior character, style, and value.

Affinity Creative designed and developed a compelling and comprehensive website for Rombauer that encompasses brand, product, and e-commerce functionality. With an emphasis on the brand's iconic blue, the new website celebrates Rombauer's awarding-winning wine, story, loyal customers, and strong community. Affinity created an immersive and interactive online experience built on state-of-the-art UI design that not only motivates consumers to purchase wine but inspires visitors to commemorate life's joyful moments.

"The team at Affinity took our foundational message of Joy and infused it into the entire online experience. From content development through design execution, we're delighted with the outcome and feel confident our website will continue to be a powerful tool for years to come." - Heather McCarthy, Director of Marketing, Rombauer Vineyards.

Affinity Creative's digital team also wrote and produced the Rombauer Anthem Film , which champions finding joy in life, no matter the occasion. This included a three-day shoot across multiple Northern California locations resulting in a minute-long cinematic short, as visually beautiful as it is joyful. The team's photography perfectly coincides with the film, emphasizing a family-first set to include lifestyle, product, and lay flat photography.

Affinity Creative is proud to have partnered with Rombauer in supporting the historic Napa Valley vintner with a website refresh that, much like the brand, will stand the test of time. With their rich heritage, sustainable vineyards, and revered wines, Rombauer embodies good in the world––and we'll cheers to that!

About Rombauer Vineyards: Rombauer Vineyards is a Napa Valley-based, family-owned winery founded in 1980 by Koerner and Joan Rombauer. Dedicated to providing gracious hospitality, the Rombauer family and staff take pride in creating joyful moments for their customers across the country and at their Napa Valley and Sierra Foothills tasting rooms. Rombauer owns and sustainably farms over 670 acres of vineyards in Carneros, Atlas Peak, Stags Leap, St. Helena, Calistoga, and the Sierra Foothills. Rombauer's Chardonnays, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignons, Zinfandels, Barbera, and Sauvignon Blanc are beloved by wine enthusiasts around the world. Visit Rombauer.com for more information.

About Affinity Creative Group: From our unique creative campus, along historic officer's row on Mare Island, California, Affinity Creative Group provides brand design, digital media, and retail activation marketing services, particularly for wine, spirits, and other luxury categories. For more information about Affinity Creative Group, visit AffinityCreative.com or call 707.562.2787.

