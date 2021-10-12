TTEC Canada Recognized on 2021 List of Best Places to Work in Quebec by Great Place to Work® Positive feedback from employees and high-quality performance were key contributors

MONTREAL, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Canada Solutions, Inc., a leading digital Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) partner for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, was recognized by the Great Place to Work® organization as one of the 'Best Places to Work' in Quebec in 2021.

As a Great Place to Work Certified™ company in Canada, TTEC prides itself on the high trust and performance reflected by its employees and the global authority on workplace culture.

"At TTEC, our core values are centered around our people and our culture. The culture is intentionally designed for and by our employees across the globe. The favorable connection our employees have with TTEC and each other is reflected in the feedback our employees shared with Great Place to Work®. As leaders, we place significant emphasis on the feedback of our clients and people. We are proud to see the actions we take in response to this feedback resulting in a positive evaluation of our organization," said Savita Jones, vice president of operations, TTEC Canada.

To qualify for the Best Places to Work in Quebec honor, employers must first win Great Places to Work®. TTEC Canada was recognized in March 2021 as a Great Place to Work due to positive employee feedback amongst five categories. The Best Places to Work organization uses the Trust Index® Dimension from Great Places to Work® to determine which companies qualify and make the annual list. The Great Place to Work® Certification threshold for answers in all five categories is 65%. TTEC Canada employees gave the company the following average scores as measured by the Trust Index® Dimension thus securing the certification:

Credibility: 77%

Respect: 71%

Fairness: 75%

Pride: 71%

Camaraderie: 76%

"Our data shows that in comparison to peers, great workplaces benefit from better customer satisfaction, reduced turnover and stronger financial performance. What's more, work environments where trust is foundational are ripe for innovation, agility, resilience and efficiency," said Nancy Fonseca, senior vice president of Great Place to Work® Canada.

TTEC Canada has previously been recognized as a Great Place to Work, operating across nine provinces with thousands of passionate employees. This recognition is driven by high employee engagement scores. TTEC Canada's culture is driven by development, recognition, and community.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is one of the largest, global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI/ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The company's nearly 58,500 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at https://www.ttec.com

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes Canada's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

