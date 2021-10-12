LinkGraph Named Best Start-up Agency At U.S. Search Awards

LinkGraph wins U.S. Search Awards' first-ever Best Start-Up Agency award and is shortlisted in three categories for their SEO services and software

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Search Awards named LinkGraph the winner of Best Start-Up Agency in the United States. The award recognizes the best SEO agency under 2 years old that demonstrates strong company culture, growth, and profitability with a track record of client wins and retention, while achieving excellent ROI for their clients. LinkGraph was also shortlisted by the Global Search Awards earlier this year in the same category for Best Global Start-Up Agency.

The U.S. Search Awards recognizes the nation's best agencies, campaigns, innovation, and individuals working in the search industry. Hosted by We Are Search, the Search Awards celebrates the best in PPC, SEO, and continent marketing for nearly a decade with programs all over the globe.

"We're honored to be recognized as U.S. Search Awards' first ever Best Start-Up Agency," says LinkGraph CTO and Founder Manick Bhan. "Hats off to our clients and team because we wouldn't be here without them and their incredible support. This award is a testament to our unbelievably talented and fast-growing team and reflects the hard work they put into client projects and innovating our software tools. To bring home a national award for the agency we've built alongside the best of the best in the industry is extra special."

LinkGraph was also a finalist in the following categories: Best Software Suite for SearchAtlas Software Suite, Best Software Tool for GSC Insights, and Best Low-Budget Campaign for Veil. To see the full list of 2021 U.S. Search Awards winners, visit: https://ussearchawards.com/2021-winners/.

About LinkGraph

LinkGraph crafts marketing solutions for a digital world with cutting-edge SEO software and white-glove agency services. With specializations in technical SEO, link building, paid media management, and conversion rate optimization, their data-driven mindset transforms websites into conversion machines. From tech start-ups and small businesses to enterprise-level organizations, they help brands of all sizes crush their growth and revenue goals. For more information, visit https://linkgraph.io/.

