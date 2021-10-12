Four Hartford Television Stations Launch NEXTGEN TV

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The future arrived today for Hartford area television viewers, as four local TV stations launched NEXTGEN TV, a revolutionary new digital broadcast technology based on the same fundamental technology as the internet and digital apps. NEXTGEN TV provides viewers with an enhanced live broadcast experience, delivering higher-quality audio, visual capabilities, and enabling a range of future internet-based innovations.

The NEXTGEN TV logo is an unregistered trademark of the Consumer Technology Association and is used by permission. (PRNewsfoto/Pearl TV)

Hartford viewers can now find four channels over-the-air with NEXTGEN TV

NEXTGEN TV is the first major overhaul to the Advanced Television Systems Committee's standard for receiving over-the-air (OTA) signals in 25 years. NEXTGEN TV offers the best combination of the online experience and broadcast television.

NEXTGEN TV can deliver:

Consistent volume across channels

Added voice clarity with Dolby's Voice +

Stunning 4K , High Dynamic Range (HDR) video

Movie theater-quality sound

Enhanced internet content on demand

Located in one of the country's top 50 media markets, Hartford viewers will now be able to get the most out of live news, events, and sports programming, as NEXTGEN TV can incorporate internet content so that viewers are informed and entertained. Fans of news, sports, and entertainment programming will be excited about the revolutionary way in which they can interact with their television screen.

"NEXTGEN TV will fundamentally change the broadcast industry and make it better," said Kurt Rao, senior vice president and chief technology officer, TEGNA. "NEXTGEN TV is a thorough upgrade to traditional television, offering 4K resolution, HDR content, and better volume and audio consistency across channels. We know Hartford viewers will appreciate the current and future news and entertainment enhancements made possible by this new technology."

NEXTGEN TV is a feature built into select new TV models manufactured by LG Electronics, Samsung, and Sony—and widely available to consumers with a rapidly growing number of television sets in homes across the U.S. While features available on NEXTGEN TV will vary by device and by broadcaster as commercial service becomes available in local markets, it is designed to be upgradable, enabling a viewer's television set to advance in lockstep with the latest technology.

"Launching Hartford is another milestone in the rollout of NEXTGEN TV in the northeast, where area residents are excited to engage with their screens and broadcast content," said Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV, a broadcaster business association managing the NEXTGEN TV rollout. "As more features are added by broadcasters and set manufacturers, viewers will not only look to their NEXTGEN TV television sets for entertainment, but also for deeper local and global news experiences."

Hartford viewers can now find four channels over-the-air with NEXTGEN TV: TEGNA's WCCT (CW, channel 20) and WTIC (FOX, channel 61), Meredith Local Media Group's WFSB (CBS, channel 3), and Nexstar Media Group's WTNH (ABC, channel 8). Viewers watching these channels can look forward to enhanced television viewing provided by NEXTGEN TV as a complement to streaming platforms, as NEXTGEN TV is provided as a free OTA service to viewers.

The participating stations have worked together to ensure that current programming remains available to all viewers, regardless of whether their television service is provided OTA or by a cable or satellite company. Antenna viewers can simply rescan their TV sets to ensure full service. Rescan instructions are available at: fcc.gov/rescan. Cable and satellite subscribers do not need to take any action.

Hartford viewers can learn more about NEXTGEN TV by visiting www.WatchNextGenTV.com, which offers a guide to cities carrying the service, as well as links to available NEXTGEN TV models.

About Meredith Local Media:

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) a leading media company for nearly 120 years, produces service journalism that engages audiences with essential, inspiring, and trusted content. Meredith reaches consumers where they are across multiple platforms including digital, video, magazine, and broadcast television. Meredith's Local Media Group portfolio includes 17 television stations reaching 11 percent of US households and 30 million viewers. Meredith's portfolio is concentrated in large, fast-growing markets, with seven stations in the nation's Top 25 markets, including Atlanta, Phoenix, St. Louis, and Portland, and 13 stations in the Top 50.

About Nexstar Media Group:

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Nexstar Media Inc., consists of three divisions: Broadcasting, Digital, and Networks. The Broadcasting Division operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 199 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 116 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC's UHF discount). The division's portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. The Digital Division operates 120 local websites and 284 mobile apps offering hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content and creating new revenue opportunities for the company. The Networks Division operates NewsNation, formerly WGN America, a national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television homes, multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and WGN Radio in Chicago. Nexstar also owns a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information, please visit www.nexstar.tv.

About TEGNA:

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA's OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

About Pearl TV:

Pearl TV is a business organization of U.S. broadcast companies with a shared interest in exploring forward-looking broadcasting opportunities, including innovative ways of promoting local broadcast TV content and developing digital media and wireless platforms for the broadcast industry. Pearl's membership, comprising more than 750 TV stations, includes nine of the largest broadcast companies in America: Cox Media Group, Graham Media Group, Gray Television, Hearst Television Inc., Meredith Local Media Group, Nexstar Media Group, Sinclair Broadcast Group, the E.W. Scripps Company, and TEGNA, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pearl TV