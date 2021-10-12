Braze Unveils New Tools and Expands Partnerships to Help Brands Activate First-Party Data This Holiday Season and Beyond Updates Include Expanded Braze Currents Partnerships, New Email Capabilities, and Canvas Action Paths

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Braze , a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform, today announced several new product and partnership updates that will help brands future-proof their customer engagement strategies this holiday season and beyond. These updates are designed to power personalization at scale and prioritize customer experiences built upon first-party data in light of the shifting privacy landscape.

"The recent iOS changes are the first of many privacy updates that technology platforms will implement in order to protect consumers," said Kevin Wang, Senior Vice President of Product at Braze. "These product updates are designed to help brands build out first-party data infrastructure capabilities, which will promote long-term sustainable business growth."

Currents Updates to Future-Proof Your Data Infrastructure

Ensure your teams have the most relevant, actionable data with the Braze platform's latest technical updates, which allow for the easy and compliant collection of first-party data. In this release, Braze Currents , the high-volume data streaming product, can now couple with Amazon EventBridge , a serverless event bus that makes it easier to build event-driven applications at scale. The new Amazon EventBridge Currents Connector collects customer preferences, attributes, and feedback directly as part of a mobile or web experience. With the connector, brands can learn more about their consumers and apply these insights into future engagement campaigns.

Braze Alloys partnerships with Appsflyer , RudderStack , and TreasureData have also expanded to Currents integrations. With these Currents integrations, brands will have a more unified view of their customers and more granular analytics to understand the impact of their customer engagement strategies. This creates a continuous bi-directional data loop throughout a brand's marketing technology stack, resulting in real-time insights that deliver more relevant customer experiences.

"Through our initial partnership with Braze, brands were able to form a holistic view of their customer to deliver more personalized campaigns at scale," said Soumyadeb Mitra, Founder & CEO at RudderStack. "With our expanded partnership, brands will have a truly bi-directional and continuous data loop, which will lead to stronger customer experiences, higher retention rates, and increased lifetime value. We're excited for this next step in our partnership and look forward to continued success"

Braze Email and Canvas Tools to Fuel Increased Engagement

Braze Email continues to evolve with the introduction of Inbox Vision, added to the Drag-and-Drop Email Editor . This feature allows users to view emails from the perspective of different email and mobile devices. Furthermore, the new Global Email Style Settings enable brands to easily define their brand style within the email editor. This includes the ability to select and store default colors, fonts, and more for any emails composed in HTML or in the Drag-and-Drop Email Editor.

Braze also made updates to Canvas , its cross-channel customer journey management tool, with Canvas Action Paths. The new feature sends users down different journey paths based on specific actions they do or do not take during a given timeframe. This new Canvas component allows marketers to sort their users into different journey paths based on the specific actions, supporting more relevant, impactful messaging experiences.

About Braze

Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune's 2021 Best Workplaces in NY, Fortune's 2021 Best Workplace for Millennials, and 2021 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Berlin, Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Learn more at braze.com .

