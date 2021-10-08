Comexposium: post show release for Lingerie and Swim Summer show: Curve LA

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comexposium offered their fin-person Curve Los Angeles trade event on August 23-24th. Known in the industry as the premiere intimate apparel & lingerie event from the west coast, this boutique trade show returned to the Westdrift hotel in Manhattan Beach for its 2nd edition. The first Curve Los Angeles show premiered in Feb 2020 just weeks prior to the start of the pandemic.

The 3rd edition of Curve Los Angeles is planned for March 6th-7th, 2022

The Curve LA show offered 50+ international brands presenting their Spring 2022 collections of lingerie, activewear, loungewear, & swimwear. Participating exhibitors include:

Ambra * Arianne Lingerie * Aspen Dream * Aubade * Avery Rose * B'Tempt'd by Wacoal * Berlei * Bordelle * Cake Maternity * Calida * Chantal Thomass * Chantelle * Claudel Lingerie * Cosabella * COTN collection * Culture Trees * Curvy Couture * Curvy Kate * Dita Von Teese * Elomi * Empreinte * Falke * Fantasie * Fleur'T * Freya * Goddess * Gossard * Journelle * Leonisa * Linda Hartman Intimates * Louisa Bracq * Lusome * Maison Lejaby * memème * Mey * MilaKrasna * Montelle * Natori * Neva Nude * Passionata * Playful Promises * Pretty Polly * Proof * Rya Collection * Sainted Sisters * Samantha Chang * Scantilly by Curvy Kate * Simone Perele * Skarlett Blue * Soak Wash * Sugar Candy * Timpa * Undress Code * Verdiani * Wacoal

Buyers were enthusiastic to meet again, see products, and network with one another. "The intimate's business is about fit and fabrication so the necessity to view styles on a model and/or in person is imperative. In 2021 most brands stayed with the tried & true as retailers were purchasing very conservatively predominantly by Zoom. The Spring 2022 collections showed a renewed optimism as designers took lots of risks by experimenting with new shapes & cuts. There was also an explosion of color with yellow, pink, and every shade of green on the Curve show floor. The retailers' response was extremely positive & the excitement on the show floor was palpable. Many buyers came with larger open to buys & wrote orders onsite, which is a trend brands hope will continue throughout 2022!" said Kirsten Griffin, Visitor Promotions Director.

Curve is the leading trade show for intimate apparel and swimwear in North America, with events in New York, Los Angeles, and new in 2022 Montreal.

