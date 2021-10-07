Jarrell, TX: Top 10 U.S. Homebuilder Opens New Section in Popular Development

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, announced that its third community in Jarrell's popular 1,400-acre Sonterra West development is now selling, boasting amenities like a swimming pool, clubhouse, and trails—in addition to future planned amenities. Named Eastwood at Sonterra, the community also features an inspired lineup of single- and two-story floor plans, making it easy for homebuyers to find a home that fits their needs and lifestyle. Along with community amenities and new homes, Eastwood at Sonterra offers an attractive location with small-town charm and easy access to a variety of shopping and dining in neighboring Georgetown, Round Rock and Temple.
"Sonterra West is one of the most exciting developments in Jarrell, and we're thrilled to open up our third community in this up-and-coming location," said Brian Bekker, Austin Division President. "From versatile floor plans to community amenities and small-town charm, Eastwood at Sonterra is a fantastic opportunity for homebuyers and is sure to sell fast."
COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS:
- New homes from the upper $200s to $400s
- 96 homes
- Single- and two-story floor plans
- 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 4 baths, up to 2,560 square feet
- 2-bay garages
- 42" kitchen cabinets, the Century Home Connect® smart home package and more included
- 3 model homes will be available for tour in early 2022
AREA AMENITIES:
- Jarrell Independent School District
- Quick access to I-35 and Highway 130
- Within commuting distance of downtown Austin, Georgetown, Temple and Waco
- Close proximity to outdoor attractions, like Stillhouse Hollow Lake, Lake Georgetown, Chalk Ridge Falls Park and Dana Peak Park
Community address: 508 Bailey Park Drive, Jarrell, TX 76537
For more information, call 512.884.5788.
