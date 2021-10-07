Caris Life Sciences and Ono Pharmaceutical Announce Strategic Collaboration Leveraging Caris' Novel, Blood-Based cNAS Molecular Profiling Assay Across Several Ono Clinical Studies

IRVING, Texas, and OSAKA, Japan, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®, a molecular science company developing and delivering technologies to revolutionize healthcare, and Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Ono"), an R&D-oriented pharmaceutical company committed to novel drug discovery and development, announced a strategic collaboration to leverage Caris' best-in-class molecular profiling, including its novel, liquid biopsy circulating nucleic acids sequencing (cNAS) assay, across several studies beginning later this year.

Caris logo (PRNewsfoto/Caris Life Sciences)

Under the terms of the agreement, Caris will provide comprehensive molecular profiling analysis in support of several Ono clinical studies evaluating a range of targeted and immune-based therapies, including an initial phase III trial, and others to be named at a later date. Caris' cNAS molecular profiling assesses all 22,000 genes across DNA and RNA from blood, which are unique to an individual's cancer, to reveal a molecular blueprint in order to guide more precise and individualized treatment decisions.

"We continue to actively engage in drug development that meets unmet medical needs, and truly benefits patients," said Kiyoaki Idemitsu, Member of the Board of Directors, Executive Officer/Executive Director, Clinical Development of Ono. "Collaborating with Caris gives us the opportunity to utilize world-class advanced technologies to improve our novel drug development capabilities."

"We are excited by the opportunity to expand the reach of Caris' tumor profiling portfolio, inclusive of the most powerful liquid biopsy assay ever developed, and precision partnering programs to global pharmaceutical companies like Ono, to ultimately deliver more precise medicines to patients," said David Spetzler, M.S., Ph.D., MBA, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Caris.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a molecular science company developing and delivering technologies to revolutionize healthcare. The Company's suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps patients, physicians and researchers improve outcomes and save lives.

As the pioneer in precision medicine, Caris is ushering in a new era of cancer care with blood-based monitoring for patients before treatment, during treatment and after treatment. Currently available within Caris' Precision Oncology Alliance, Caris' pan-cancer, circulating nucleic acids sequencing (cNAS) assay combines comprehensive molecular analysis (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing from blood) and serial monitoring - making it the most powerful liquid biopsy assay ever developed.

Caris is also advancing precision medicine through advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms. Leveraging the Company's proprietary AI analytics engine, DEAN™, across its extensive catalog of molecular intelligence and clinical outcomes data, Caris is actively developing a better understanding of the molecular mechanisms of cancer in ways never before possible. This information provides an unmatched resource to help physicians better identify and predict patient response to therapy, as well as support researchers and biopharmaceutical companies derive unique insights for research development, clinical trials and target identification.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Denver, and Basel, Switzerland. Caris provides services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on Twitter (@CarisLS).

About Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., headquartered in Osaka, is an R&D-oriented pharmaceutical company committed to creating innovative medicines in specific areas. Ono focuses its research on the oncology, immunology, neurology and specialty research with high medical needs as priority areas for discovery and development of innovative medicines. For further information, please visit the company's website at www.ono-pharma.com.

