Illinois Bone & Joint Institute Launches New IBJI OrthoInform Podcast

DES PLAINES, Ill., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI), the largest independent, physician-owned orthopedic practice in Illinois, is launching a new podcast series entitled IBJI OrthoInform, as an educational resource for existing and prospective patients to learn more information about common orthopedic conditions and procedures.

The IBJI OrthoInform podcast is an educational resource for existing and prospective patients that provides more information about common orthopedic conditions and procedures, including information on what to expect before and after surgery.

IBJI will release the first two episodes on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, with subsequent episodes set to be released every other Tuesday. Each episode is limited to a digestible 25-30 minutes and will supply patients with more information about common orthopedic conditions and what to expect before, during, and after their next surgical procedure. The information in each episode will also serve to augment and reinforce the informed consent discussion between physicians and patients and be an additional resource for questions or answers that may not have been remembered from in-office discussions.

Episodes are hosted by IBJI's own Dr. Eric Chehab , as he interviews IBJI doctors across all musculoskeletal specialties on a variety of topics for each episode.

"The purpose of IBJI OrthoInform is to provide information for patients about common procedures we do every day," says Dr. Chehab, "We are recording episodes initially for the most common procedures and will expand as we can. It's doctor-provided content, so patients can receive more expert information about musculoskeletal conditions and procedures."

Topics that will be discussed on IBJI OrthoInform range from total joint replacements to sports injuries like ACL and rotator cuff repairs, as well as spinal procedures, podiatric procedures, and chronic conditions like autoimmune diseases and osteoporosis.

Subsequent episodes are slated to be released bimonthly, and the podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Overcast and other platforms.

To learn more about IBJI OrthoInform, visit ibji.com/podcast .

About Illinois Bone & Joint Institute

Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI) is the largest independent physician-owned orthopedic practice in Illinois. IBJI is dedicated to providing accessible, compassionate, and comprehensive care to your family for every orthopedic specialty with leading-edge technology and innovative treatment options. For more information, please visit ibji.com .

Illinois Bone & Joint Institute Logo (PRNewsfoto/Illinois Bone & Joint Institute)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Illinois Bone & Joint Institute