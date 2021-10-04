Miami Beach Invites Travelers Seeking Warm-Weather Escapes to Enjoy Events and Special Offers All Season Long The city rolls out must-attend events, refreshed menus, and unbeatable offers on hotel stays for fall travelers

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season in Miami Beach isn't exactly synonymous with falling leaves or chilly weather. In Miami Beach, this time of year is all about enjoying the holiday spirit amongst the tropical foliage. Locals and travelers can be found soaking up some sun and experiencing many of the fun fall activities as the year concludes.

According to Destination Analysts, the number of Americans seeking travel inspiration grew to 65 percent last month, and there's steady growth across most travel segments. There's never been a better time to experience Miami Beach's vibrant culture.

"Fall on Miami Beach is unlike any other destination – there's endless sunshine, ample arts and cultural activities, and new seasonal menus at destination eateries," said Steve Adkins, Chairman of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "We're looking forward to welcoming guests new and old, and creating memories all season long."

Vacationers who choose to escape to Miami Beach this fall will experience the authentic culture of Miami Beach. Highlights include art exhibits, cultural displays, music ensembles and tasty fall dishes – there's something for everyone to enjoy:

"We pride ourselves on providing seasonal offers that cater to our locals and visitors," said Grisette Marcos, Executive Director of the MBVCA. "We're also thrilled to participate in Miami Entertainment Months, as it's a perfect opportunity to showcase the entertainment scene that locals already love, and visitors can't wait to explore."

