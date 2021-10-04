Mendocino and Humboldt Redwood Companies Announce New Real Estate Website

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendocino and Humboldt Redwood Companies announce the development of a new real estate website, GetRedwoodLand.com. The site launched in late September featuring two unique properties in Humboldt County, California.

Identified as properties having a higher and better use, Bob Mertz, CEO said, "Pursuit of our objective to manage timber to a high environmental standard and running a successful business includes assessing our timberland holdings for the 'best use.' Proceeds will improve and/or acquire land better aligned with timber management. When we sell, the buyer can be assured the land has been well-cared for and ready for investors and individuals to pursue their dream of owning a part of the beautiful North Coast."

By selling these assets, the companies will be better positioned to reinvest in long-term growth and support the local economy. Properties will be available for sale in Humboldt and Mendocino counties. Interested parties should routinely check the GetRedwoodLand.com website for updated listings, which include acreage and listing price.

All inquiries should be directed to:

John Kuhry, Asset Manager – Mendocino Redwood Company

jkuhry@mendoco.com

(707) 467-3388

About the Mendocino Family of Companies

The Mendocino Family of Companies include Allweather Wood, Humboldt Redwood Company, Humboldt Sawmill Company, Mendocino Forest Products, Mendocino Redwood Company.

In aggregate Mendocino Companies owns 440,000 acres of Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC® C013133) certificated timberland, constitutes the largest waterborne wood treater in the Western USA, and is the largest producer of redwood lumber in the world. Collectively providing 900 employees and their families with excellent wages and benefits in rural communities of the Western USA. Additionally, Mendocino Companies owns and operates a 25-megaWatt biomass Cogen plant and largest wood pellet plant in California.

For more information, please visit www.MendoCo.com.

Mendocino and Humboldt Redwood Companies are offering rural development properties along the north coast of California. Suitable uses include custom homesites, timberland investment, and recreation including hunting, hiking, and camping.

