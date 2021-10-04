Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Manchester Underwriting Agencies Limited

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced that its specialist underwriting subsidiary Pen Underwriting has acquired 100% of UK-based Manchester Underwriting Agencies Limited and its wholly owned subsidiary, Manchester Underwriting Management Limited ("MUM"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2010 by Charles Manchester as a specialist underwriting agency, MUM has grown organically and through bolt-on acquisitions into a multi-class, full-service managing general agent (MGA) with five locations in the UK. MUM specializes in providing professional indemnity and management liability coverages for SMEs through its independent retail broker clients. The business will become part of Pen Underwriting and Charles Manchester will continue to lead MUM.

"MUM is a highly regarded specialist underwriting agency that will be a fantastic addition to the Pen family," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "It brings a complementary book of business and deep market expertise. We are delighted to welcome Charles and his associates to our growing global team."

