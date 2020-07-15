GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After another day of afternoon showers and storms yesterday, we’ll see more of the same today. While we should stay quiet this morning, we should see a few showers and storms pop up this afternoon. Just like yesterday, they’ll start in the higher elevations, then perhaps make their way into the valleys towards the evening, and even perhaps overnight. Any of these storms could produce locally heavy rains, which could create some flash flooding issues over areas that have recently burned. Highs will be a couple of degrees cooler than yesterday, topping out in the low to mid 90s. We’ll be cooler tomorrow as more moisture works into the area, bringing a better chance for rain for all of us. In fact, tomorrow will likely be the best chance for rain out of this entire stretch, with more widespread coverage of showers and storms more likely. This could again lead to some locally heavy rainfall, as well as gusty winds at times, and small hail cannot be ruled out in any stronger storms. Highs will be a bit cooler, in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will continue into Sunday, but those chances will go down just a little bit. Still, some scattered showers and storms are quite possible, especially Sunday afternoon and evening. Highs will again be in the mid to upper 80s to wrap up the weekend.

We should start to dry out a bit into the start of next week, but we’ll still have the potential for a few showers and storms on Monday. These will be more scattered, but we won’t rule it out either. We should be a bit cooler into the start of next week, with highs in the low to mid 80s on Monday. Tuesday will be the coolest day we’ve seen in more than a month, topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s. A few showers will still be possible, but chances are we’ll be a bit drier by then. We should stay dry through the second half of next week, and we’ll gradually warm back up - Wednesday we should see highs in the mid to upper 80s, and by Thursday we should climb back into the upper 80s and low 90s. Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Brad Miller

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.