Fruita Monument would win their final home game of the season with a 51-39 victory over the 21 seed Doherty.

The Wildcats would trail by one point at halftime, 23-22. In the second half, Fruita Monument stepped up the defense and allowed only eight points in each of the final two quarters.

With the win, Fruita Monument will travel to the Denver Coliseum on March 6 for the Great Eight and the Wildcats will play the four seed Grandview.