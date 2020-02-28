HS Girls Basketball: Fruita advances to Sweet 16

Fruita Girls Basketball keep their 7-game win streak alive. They hosted Brighton, a 37th ranked team.

The Wildcats had a slow start as they only scored six points in the first quarter. But they found their groove at the start of the second as they The Wildcats outscored the Bulldogs, 13-7.

The Wildcats held the Bulldogs to just two points in the third. Senior, Lila Dere led the team with 20 points.

Fruita wins, 42-19. The Wildcats will face Doherty in the Sweet 16. No time or date has been set.