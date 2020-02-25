HS Girls Basketball: Central falls in first round of playoffs

Central took on Pine Creek at home Tuesday night.

The Warriors struggled, only scoring eight points in the first half. but late in the third, Leah Redding started the rally that would help them come back from a 14-0 deficit.

Redding, Mya Murdock, Nikki Madaris, and Alex Wagner scored 13 points combined in the fourth. They closed the gap to as close at one point. Redding, the Warriors leading scorer, fouled out with just a minute and a half left.

Down by three, the Warriors had possession with just one second left. Murdock shot from the arc but was called for stepping out of bounds and the game was called.

The Warriors who are ranked 26 put up a fight late in the fourth but fell short, 29-26.