HS Basketball: Delta wins District Championship

Delta takes on Grand Valley for the District Championship. The Panthers coming off a win over Roaring Fork Friday night and they were able to carry that energy into Saturday's game.

The Panthers took control leading all 32 minutes. The Cardinals didn't give up. They closed the gap down to two points scoring 15 in the fourth quarter. but it wasn't enough to pull off a win.

Grand Valleys' Taygann Schoeppner, who led with 16 points, fouled out with just three and a half minutes left to play.

Keely Porter finished the day with 10 points followed by Marcy Schaal with nine.

Delta wins, 43-37.