HS Basketball: Delta girls advance to District Championship, boys fall to Gunnison

The Delta Panthers girls basketball team advanced to the Western Slope District Tournament Championship with a 71-24 victory over Roaring Fork.

Delta didn't waste any time and jumped out to a 20-4 lead in the first. The Panthers held the Rams in check not allowing more than nine points in a single quarter. In the fourth quarter, the reserves got some playing time and added nine points in the final frame.

The top-seeded Panthers will take on the three seed, Grand Valley, in the District Championship game on Saturday at 1:00 P.M.

The Delta boys lost to the number one seed Gunnison, 60-53. It was a slow start by both teams with the Panthers jumping out to a 6-2 lead in the first. Gunnison went on a run to close out the quarter and finished it with a bang as Braden Wood hit a buzzer-beating three.

Delta will play in the third-place game against Roaring Fork at 11:30 A.M. on Saturday.