HS Basketball: Central splits on senior night with rival Tigers

The Central girls ended their three game losing streak on Tuesday night with a win over Grand Junction, 40-29. The Warriors honored their lone senior, Nikki Madaris, before the game. Junior guard Leah Redding had a big game scoring 14 points to lead Central.

In the boys game, the Tigers spoiled senior night with a 52-45 win at Central. The Warriors honored their seniors Jorge Bolanos, Railin Manchester, Gavin Myers, and Nathan Ramos. Both teams were cold shooting to start the game. The Warriors ended the first with an 8-5 lead. Grand Junction picked up steam and collected their fourth win of the season and third in Southwestern League play.

Grand Junction will host Montrose on February 21. Central will play at Durango on Febraury 21.