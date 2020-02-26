HS Boys Basketball: Fruita falls in first round

Fruita Monument made a quick exit in the state basketball tournament with a 66-60 loss at home to Chatfield on Wednesday night.

The Wildcats were without their top scorer in Marcus Labonde who was out due to disciplinary reasons. The Chargers came out strong in the first quarter taking a 26-7 lead. Going into the fourth quarter, Fruita Monument trailed 58-40. A strong defensive performance in the fourth quarter paired with a few big threes closed the gap at the end but it wasn't enough.

Fruita gets upset in the first round and their season ends with a 17-7 record.