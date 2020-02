The first Unified Basketball Tournament was a big hit with youth from the Grand Valley. Roughly 70 kids played in the tournament with coming from teams from Grand Junction High, Fruita Monument High, Fruita 8/9, Palisade High and Central High.

Wheelchair athletes were able to shoot at a net hung from the backboard of the gyms installed hoops. With excitement around the event, District 51 hopes to continue to grow in the coming years.