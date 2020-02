Colorado State Wrestling Championships: Day Two

Western Slope Championship Matches:

Class 5A-

120- Dawson Collins of Grand Junction vs. Armando Garcia of Denver East

132 - Kieran Thompson of Grand Junction vs. Jaron Mahler of Ponderosa

Class 4A-

182 - Cole Simmons of Montrose vs. Isaiah Salazar of Windsor

Class 2A-

113 - Lane Hunsberger of Cedaredge vs. Cade Rockwell of Wray

126 - Trey Geyer of Cedaredge vs. Oran Huff of Lyons

152 - Zeb Etter of Paonia vs.Tyler Collins of Wray

160 - Grey Neal of Paonia vs. Micah Hertrich of Buena Vista

182 - Colby Clatterbaugh of Meeker vs. Hunter Planansky of Hayden

Parade of Champions begins at 6:30 P.M. from the Pepsi Center in Denver, CO