Colorado State Wrestling Championships: Day Three

DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) 5A:
120 - Dawson Collins (GJHS) def. Armando Garcia (Denver East) (Dec 3-2)
132 - Kieran Thompson (GJHS). def. Jaron Mahler (Ponderosa) (SV-1 3-1)
4A:
182 - Isaiah Salazar (Windsor) def. Cole Simmons (Montrose) (Fall 2:35)
2A:
113 - Cade Rockwell (Wray) def. Lane Hunsberger (Cedaredge) (MD 12-2)
126 - Oran Huff (Lyons) def. Trey Geyer (Cedaredge) (Dec 13-6)
152 - Tyler Collins (Wray) def. Zeb Etter (Paonia) (Dec 6-0)
160 - Grey Neal (Paonia) def. Micah Hertrich (Buena Vista) (Dec 6-2)
182 - Hunter Planansky (Hayden) def. Colby Clatterbaugh (Meeker) (Dec 5-2)
TEAM SCORES:
2A:
1 Wray 162.5
2 Rocky Ford 123.5
3 Cedaredge 98.0
4 Highland 95.5
5 Centauri 91.0
6 John Mall 89.0
7 Lyons 78.5
8 Paonia 72.0
9 Buena Vista 67.0
10 Hotchkiss 62.0
3A:
1 Eaton 105.5
1 Valley 105.5
3 Jefferson 101.0
4 Pagosa Springs 99.5
5 Alamosa 91.0
6 Bennett 79.0
7 Weld Central 72.5
8 Berthoud 71.5
9 Eagle Valley 67.0
9 Lamar 67.0
4A:
1 Windsor 190.0
2 Pueblo East 149.5
3 Broomfield 116.0
4 Pueblo County 101.5
5 Pueblo West 86.0
6 Cheyenne Mtn 84.0
7 Mesa Ridge 71.0
8 Montrose 70.0
9 Loveland 65.5
10 Longmont 58.0
5A:
1 Pomona 198.5
2 Rocky Mountain 110.5
3 Ponderosa 97.0
4 Cherokee Trail 90.0
5 Brighton 74.0
6 Douglas County 73.5
7 Monarch 73.0
8 Grandview 70.0
8 Poudre 70.0
10 Grand Junction 67.0