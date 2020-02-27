Central unified wrestler competes at the State Tournament

Degan Miles of Central High competed in a unified wrestling match at the State Wrestling Championships.

It's been his dream to wrestle and he got to do it on the biggest stage in the state. His coach, Bradley Martinez works with Dagen as a paired professional and was thrilled to see him accomplish one of his goals.

"Getting him a match was one of his bucket list items. He's been coming out and supporting us at some duals and going to the Warrior Classic so it's just been an awesome experience."