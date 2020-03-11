CMU Women's Lacrosse: OT thriller goes to the Mavs

CMU junior Nici Boutwell scored the game-winning goal 1:21 into overtime to lift the Mavericks to a 13-12 victory over Rockhurst.

The Mavericks scored the first two goals of the game, both by Brianna Anderson, only to allow two straight goals a minute apart by the Hawks to tie it up, 2-2. Colorado Mesa went into halftime with a 6-4 lead.

The second half started like the first with two straight goals by Boutwell to take an 8-4 lead. Rockhurst would go on to score four straight to tie it and knock the Mavericks on their heels. The Hawks would hold a 12-10 lead over CMU with less than two minutes left in the game. Kenzi Blackwell scored a goal with just under a minute left to tie the game and send it to overtime. Boutwell would cap the night with the game-winner just 1:21 into the extra period.

The Mavericks are now 2-2 this season and will start a four-game road trip on Tuesday against Lewis University.