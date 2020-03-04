CMU Women's Lacrosse: Mavs collect first win in home debut

By  | 
Posted:

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) The Mavericks knocked off Northern Michigan, 18-7 in their home debut Wednesday night.

CMU scored the first five goals of the game and didn't allow a goal until just over 10 minutes left in the first half. Colorado Mesa went into the half with a 12-2 lead. Kenzie Blackwell and Lauren Wick led the team with four goals each. Blackwell totaled nine points with five assists in the game. Twenty-five of 28 shots were on goal for CMU.

The Mavericks will host Rockhurst on March 11.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus