CMU Women's Lacrosse: Mavs collect first win in home debut

The Mavericks knocked off Northern Michigan, 18-7 in their home debut Wednesday night.

CMU scored the first five goals of the game and didn't allow a goal until just over 10 minutes left in the first half. Colorado Mesa went into the half with a 12-2 lead. Kenzie Blackwell and Lauren Wick led the team with four goals each. Blackwell totaled nine points with five assists in the game. Twenty-five of 28 shots were on goal for CMU.

The Mavericks will host Rockhurst on March 11.