CMU Women's Basketball advances to RMAC Finals

Mavericks took down Colorado School of Mines Friday night and are heading to the RMAC Finals for the second year in a row.

The Mavs fell behind in the first quarter shooting just 35% in field goals but pulled ahead to lead by three by the half. In the third, the Mavs took off on a 9-0 run and lead by 20 points by the end of the quarter.

Mavericks defense stepped it up a notch holding RMAC Player of the Year, Denali Pinto, who averages 20 points, to just eight tonight.

Three players snagged double-digits tonight. Daniella Turner lead with 17, Sohpie Anderson with 15 and Kylyn Rigsby with 12.

Mavericks win, 59-47. The Mavs will play Westminster Saturday night, at Brownson Arena at 6:00 PM.