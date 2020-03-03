CMU Women's Basketball: Mavs move on to RMAC semifinals

CMU women's basketball will advance to the semifinal round of the RMAC tournament with a 60-46 win over the eight seed MSU Denver.

The Mavericks defense was stout allowing no more than 13 points in a single quarter. The CMU offense ran through second-team All-RMAC Kylyn Rigsby and first-team All-RMAC Daniella Turner. Rigsby had 26 points going 9-18 from the field and 5-12 from beyond the arc. Turner had 20 points and seven rebounds and was a perfect 7-7 from the line in the win.

In the semifinal round, the Mavericks will host the four seed, Colorado School of Mines on March 6.