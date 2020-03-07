CMU Softball loses first RMAC game

Mavericks drop their 8-game winning streak after their loss to Colorado School of Mines.

After being down 1-0 in the first, Haley Hinson snags solo home run in the second to tie it up. Orredigger, Clara Larson went 2-3 including a solo home run in the sixth for the win. Paige Adair allowed two runs on five hits, including five strikeouts.

Mavericks left five runners on the bases and fall, 2-1. They will face the Orrediggers in another double-header on Sunday beginning at 11 AM.