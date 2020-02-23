CMU Softball cleans house in home opener

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sun 6:37 PM, Feb 23, 2020

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) In a double-header, Mavericks win 8-4 over Chadron State in game number one. The Mavs claimed a 7-0 lead by the fourth inning. Bailey Kleespies went 2-3, 3 RBI's including a 3-run home run in the first inning. On the mound, Ellie smith made her home debut. She allowed seven hits, two runs, and three strikeouts.

In game number two, Mavs win 13-3 in five innings. Jordyn Hays went 2-2, both home runs. Sophomore pitcher, Shae Mauser snagged a career-high of nine strikeouts. She allowed eight hits three runs and two walks.

Kleespies hit three doubles and a 3-run home run finishing the day with seven RBI's.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus