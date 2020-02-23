CMU Softball cleans house in home opener

In a double-header, Mavericks win 8-4 over Chadron State in game number one. The Mavs claimed a 7-0 lead by the fourth inning. Bailey Kleespies went 2-3, 3 RBI's including a 3-run home run in the first inning. On the mound, Ellie smith made her home debut. She allowed seven hits, two runs, and three strikeouts.

In game number two, Mavs win 13-3 in five innings. Jordyn Hays went 2-2, both home runs. Sophomore pitcher, Shae Mauser snagged a career-high of nine strikeouts. She allowed eight hits three runs and two walks.

Kleespies hit three doubles and a 3-run home run finishing the day with seven RBI's.