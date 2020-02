CMU Men's Lacrosse stays undefeated after their RMAC win 11-22 against CSU-Pueblo.

The Mavs came off a 4-0 run before the Thunderwolves scored the next four out of five goals for a 4-3 score. The Mavs scored six in a row and went on a 5-0 run in the third quarter.

Remi Reeves snagged eight saves and allowed five goals. Freshman, AJ Switzer led the team with four goals.

Mavericks will hit the road to face Davenport on March 5.