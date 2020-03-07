CMU Baseball wins in extra innings

Mavericks snag their fourth straight win over Regis on Saturday.

Mavericks were down 1-0 when Jonathan Gonzalez singles up the middle for an RBI and ties the game, 1-1. Rangers answer back with an RBI double for an unearned run in the sixth inning. In the bottom of the sixth, Hayden McGeary snags a stand-up double, bringing Jordan Farmer home to the tie game, 2-2.

With no runs in the seventh, Mavericks send it into extra innings. Caleb Farmer beats the throw from shortstop and is the tieing run. Spencer Bramwell gets a hit to left field and Farmer scores the winning run.

Mavericks win on a walk-off single, 3-2. They will wrap up the series wit Regis on Sunday at noon.