CMU Baseball: Mavs shut down Nighthawks, 3-1 in series opener

CMU baseball wins it's fourth straight with a 3-1 win over Northwest Nazarene on Thursday afternoon.

The Mavericks got on the board first with a solo home run opposite field in right from Haydn McGeary to go up 1-0. Starting pitcher Andrew Morris got in a bases loaded jam in the second. He walked the runner to fill the bases and then walked in the Nighthawks first run of the game to tie it 1-1. Morris was able to strikeout the next two batters.

In the fourth inning, NCBWA National Player of the Week Spencer Bramwell hit a solo home run to left field to take back the lead, 2-1. McGeary added an insurance run in the eighth with an RBI double.

CMU will host a doubleheader against Northwest Nazarene on Friday with the first game starting at noon.