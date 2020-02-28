CMU Baseball: Fast start dwindles to extra-innings loss

CMU baseball drops the first game of the series with the Minot Beavers, 11-10 in 10 innings.

The Mavericks got out to a quick lead in the first scoring three runs on three hits. Trevin Reynolds got the start on the mound and held the Beavers in check until the fourth inning. Minot scored five runs on four hits to cut into CMU's lead. After four it was 9-5 Mavericks. Reynolds went three and two-thirds innings, allowing five runs and six hits and had seven strikeouts.

Minot State had another big inning in the seventh scoring four runs. After the Beavers took the lead in the eighth inning, CMU's Caleb Farmer hit an RBI double to tie the game and send it to extras. The first batter for Minot State in the 10th hit a home run and that would be enough to get the win.

The Mavericks host a doubleheader Saturday against the Beavers starting at noon.