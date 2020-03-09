Athlete of the Week: Hadyn McGeary

With just over a month into the season, Haydn has a .471 batting average. In his series against Northwest Nazarene, he went 12-15 including three doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI's earning him RMAC Player of the Week.

"Haydn is just a natural hitter. He has fuel for handling pitches. He's got a good internal clock for being on time. He puts pressure on the defense and he also allows some guys around him to get better pitches."

The Arizona native leads the RMAC in five categories. He has 32 hits including 10 doubles, nine home runs and 30 RBI's. These numbers have led him to earn National and Regional Player of the Week.

"I don't think anybody expects to start off the way I did in any position or category but I wanted to have a good year," says Haydn.

"The biggest goal is to see him grow and get better. Get better at pitch selection, get better at situational hitting. If you do those things, then batting average, home runs, RBI's all happen on their own," says Coach Chris Hanks.