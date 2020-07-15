GJ Lions club donates $15,000 to Grand Mesa Little League

The Grand Mesa Little League got a big boost thanks to the Grand Junction Lions Club.

The baseball organization was presented with a check of $15,000 from the Lions Club Community Betterment Committee.

The money raised from the annual Lions Club Carnival and parade will be used for backstop and facility upgrades.

Like many organizations, Grand Mesa Little League has faced setbacks brought on by the pandemic.

“We knew coming back from the pandemic meant every kid was going to have to have their own helmet. By having those funds that were there for the backstop, we were able to take other funds to any kid who didn't have a helmet we were able to provide them one,” says President of Grand Mesa Little League, Chris Riley.

The Grand Junction Lions Club has helped Grand Mesa Little League in the past by replacing lights and other upgrades. Grand Mesa Little League are currently playing this summer.