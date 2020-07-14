Advertisement

Fired VA employee charged in multiple veteran homicides

The Clarksburg, W.Va., VA hospital is seen in this file photo. A former VA employee is accused of causing the deaths of seven patients by giving them insulin. (Source: WDTV/Gray News/file)
The Clarksburg, W.Va., VA hospital is seen in this file photo. A former VA employee is accused of causing the deaths of seven patients by giving them insulin. (Source: WDTV/Gray News/file) (KKCO)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:02 PM MDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A fired VA employee is facing seven counts of second-degree murder and one count of assault with intent to murder.

Reta Mays worked at the Louis A Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg W.V. as a nursing assistant from 2015 to July 2018.

According to the charging document filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia, the incidents took place on the 3A Ward.

Mays administered insulin to eight patients in 2018, according to the charging documents. Seven patients died as a result.

The document states nursing assistants were not qualified to administer medication, including insulin.

Around June 2018, a medical doctor employed at the hospital reported a concern about the deaths of the patients who suffered hypoglcemic episodes on the floor, including the deaths of multiple non-diabetic patients, the document states. The concern led to an internal investigation that culminated in a referral for a criminal investigation.

Mays was removed from her position around July 2018.

A plea hearing for Mays is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Families of the victims have filed lawsuits against the Clarksburg VA Medical Center. The first lawsuit was filed in Aug. 2019.

Copyright 2020 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Men should limit alcohol to 1 drink a day, experts say

Updated: moments ago
If you decide to have an alcoholic drink, limiting yourself to one a day is best — whether you’re a man or woman.

Coronavirus

Woman wants half of $100K donated to barista who refused her service for not wearing a mask

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
Woman wants half of $100K donated to barista who refused her service for not wearing a mask

National Politics

Lawyers: Trump might claim harassment in tax return quest

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
A week after losing a Supreme Court ruling, President Donald Trump’s lawyers said Wednesday they’re considering challenging subpoenas for his tax records by criminal prosecutors on grounds that the subpoenas are a fishing expedition or a form of harassment or retaliation against him.

National

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital

Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from a hospital after being treated for a possible infection.

News

Three fires continue to burn southwest of Meeker

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The Fawn Creek Fire, Stewart Fire, and the Wolf Fire are expected to be active this afternoon as the weather gets increasingly warm. The Fawn Creek Fire is currently the largest of the three fires, burning an estimated 2,400 acres.

Latest News