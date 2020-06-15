Xcel Energy scam hits the Grand Valley

A Mesa County resident believes she was contacted by a scammer posing as Xcel Energy.

The woman says, she was called by a local number and later found out the phone number was hacked by the person threatening to turn off her service.

“He told me it would be turned off in 45 minutes, which tells me, he’s wanting me to give him a credit card number or something to pay for it—which wouldn’t have gone to Xcel to start with. But I cut him off and said, ‘you’re a scam,’ and I hung up,” says Trish Tornes, Mesa County resident.

Though the phone call had a similar automated answering style as Xcel, the company confirmed it was not them.

