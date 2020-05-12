Woman gone missing in Chaffee County

Photo from the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office
SALIDA, Colo. (KJCT) -- On May 10, 49-year-old Suzan Morphew reportedly went on a bike ride in the area of County Road 225 and West Highway 50 in Chaffee County and didn't return home.

Chaffee County Sheriff's Office responded to the area around 5:45 P.M. where the neighbor reported she didn't come back home. Chaffee County Search and Rescue South and North began a search immediately. The Department of Corrections joined the search with tracking dogs. The search went into early morning of May 11 with no results.

The search was then picked back up later in the morning on May 11 with Search and Rescue. Members of the Chaffee County Tac Team joined the search as well.

Morphew is still missing. If you have information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office at 719-539-2596.

