About 8-miles Northeast of Bloomer, Wisconsin, Brian, Tricia and Brady Hurt were fishing at Marshmiller Lake Saturday night when they spotted a bear with a plastic tub over its head.

After a few attempts, they were able to remove the tub and set the bear free.

The Hurt family has reported that the bear made it back to shore safely.

Check out the rescue from our sister station here:

https://www.facebook.com/WEAU13News/videos/984395568662950/