Window shot out at local trailer park

At around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, police were called out to James Trailer Park after calls that a home window was shot at.

No one was injured.

A woman claims she accidentally fired a pellet gun through a window.

The woman was arrested and later released. There was a shelter in place while police investigated.

"There's probably cop cars in here every single day, at least twice a day raiding a house,” one resident said.

“The shelter in place has been released, and we want to remind people that if you want to receive that if you want to receive that critical incident information, it's important to go to our website and sign up for emergency alerts," says Grand Junction Police Department Heidi Davidson.

The woman was released on summons for reckless endangerment, which is a class 3 misdemeanor.

