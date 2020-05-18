Why We Most-Likely Won't See "Murder Hornets" in the Grand Valley

There’s a lot of buzz going around about the Asian Giant Hornet, or otherwise known as the murder hornet.

Although they’ve been spotted in the U.S., the population of hornets is not known to have any current establishments in North American.

Since they’ve been spotted in Washington state and Canada, we wanted to know they’re migration path and survival rate in the Grand Valley.

“They would have to hitch hike quite a ways to get here and they’re probably not going to like our dryness so our state intimal thinks it’s really just very very rare that they would even make it here, and if they did, live here,” says Susan Carter, Horticulture and Natural Resource Agent at CSU Extension.

Carter says though it’s not as exciting as the hornet, the spread of the Emerald Ash Borer among other tree-killing insects is what’s currently important to our Colorado climate.

