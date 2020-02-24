Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sexual misconduct

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein has been convicted at his New York City sexual assault trial, and the judge ordered him to jail immediately after his conviction.

Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan court as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

He was found guilty of criminal sex act for assaulting production assistant Mimi Haleyi at his apartment in 2006 and third-degree rape of Jessica Mann in 2013.

The jury found him not guilty on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault, that could result in a life sentence.

The landmark reckoning for the former movie producer comes after years of whispers exploded into a torrent of sexual misconduct allegations that ended his reign in Hollywood and gave rise to the #MeToo movement.

The jury’s verdict followed three weeks of testimony that included harrowing accounts of rapes, forced oral sex, groping, masturbation, lewd propositions and casting-couch excuses from Weinstein.

Weinstein was hauled out a side door of the courtroom with his hands cuffed in front of him after he was convicted.

The Hollywood mogul had been using a walker to get in and out of court during his trial in Manhattan. After he was convicted and ordered to jail immediately, court officers held him up by his arms to help him along as they led him out.

Weinstein lawyer Donna Rotunno had argued that recent back surgery was not successful and that her client needed more medical attention.

Judge James Burke said he would make a judicial request for Weinstein to be put in an infirmary.

Sentencing was set for March 11.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance praised the women who came forward and “changed the course of history” by sharing their allegations that led to the conviction of Weinstein.

He commended the women who testified against Weinstein at his New York City trial that "pulled our criminal justice system into the 21st century by declaring rape is rape and sexual assault is sexual assault no matter what.”

Vance called Weinstein a “vicious, serial sexual predator.”

