Wedding plans change among COVID-19 pandemic

Wedding season would typically be right around the corner. With the stay-at-home order and the practicing of social distancing, those big spring and summer weddings will have to be adjusted.

"We knew that it was going to be a big year, regardless because of the year, 2020," said R&R Events and Design wedding planner Tonja Kueper-Rinaldo.

The work of the wedding planner has been tested by rescheduling and coordinating with the client and all the vendors, all while trying to keep the process fun.

"We were in communication as soon as we started hearing things in February," Kueper-Rinaldo said.

"It's not something you expect when you are planning a wedding," said Grand Junction couple Shannon Hudechek and Austin Hale. "Tonja, our wedding planner has been great through all of it. Once we got the call to do 50 people or less, then it went to 10 people or less. Then it was an obvious rescheduling."

It certainly wasn't what Grand Junction couple Austin and Shannon expected. Most of their family lives out of state. They weighed their options, a virtual wedding perhaps? They'd even heard about some couples who made the decision to elope.

"It was actually kind of a thought," Shannon and Austin said. "We had talked about it today. My father is performing the wedding but my mom works in public service. She's a police officer so she would have to self quarantine for two weeks after so we didn't really want to put that on them."

With the coronavirus still ongoing, the future is still unknown.

"None of us knew this would happen and we kind of don't know the timeline on how long this will prolong," Kueper-Rinaldo said.

"I think it's still a little stressful not knowing if we'll still not be able to get married in August," Shannon and Austin said. "Fingers crossed that we can."

Some advice for the other couples going through the same thing--

"I would say just hang in there," said Shannon and Austin. "It's all going to be okay."

"Your wedding is still going to happen," Kueper-Rinaldo. "Reach out to a wedding planner here in town first and talk to them. They will be able to give you some different ideas on how you can make things work."

For Shannon and Austin, they rescheduled their wedding to August 1.