Want something to do? Virtually tour the Denver Zoo

If you’re looking for things to do at home, you can now digitally go to the Denver Zoo.

Denver Zoo may not be open to guests but the Zoo is reaching out to the community with a new resource to help families stay connected to its animals and stave off cabin fever during this difficult time.

Zoo to You: Virtual Safari will be updated daily with new animal videos, wildlife-themed activities and other ideas that families can do at home.

Live Streams and DZTV Videos: The Zoo will feature a new animal and area of the Zoo every day at 1 p.m. MST on Facebook Live, which will give viewers a chance to interact directly with animal care staff.

There will also be new animal videos posted across the Zoo’s social channels—Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube—and Zoo to You: Virtual Safari throughout the week.

Daily Family Activity Ideas: The Zoo’s Learning Experiences team will share daily nature play and wildlife-themed activities to help parents keep their kids busy, entertained and engaged during school closures, from Giraffe Yoga to 25 Nature Play Ideas.

Conservation from Home: Families can become citizen scientists from the comfort of their homes by taking part in the Zoo’s Colorado Corridors

Project and play a meaningful role in helping save wildlife.

Users can identify local wildlife in photos captured by remote cameras along I-70 then visit Zooniverse to participate in other conservation projects around the world.

Zoo officials are asking for donations to the Zoo’s Emergency Support Fund during its closure to help cover the costs of caring for its nearly 3,000 animals.

For more information visit DenverZoo.org and DenverZoo.org/ZootoYou.